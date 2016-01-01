Dr. Vikas Bawa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikas Bawa, DPM
Overview
Dr. Vikas Bawa, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Bawa works at
Locations
-
1
James White Manor516 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07108 Directions (973) 642-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bawa?
About Dr. Vikas Bawa, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1053480475
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bawa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bawa works at
Dr. Bawa speaks Hindi and Spanish.
Dr. Bawa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.