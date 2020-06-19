Dr. Rajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vikram Rajan, MD
Overview
Dr. Vikram Rajan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Cardiology Consultants of Santa Monica1301 20th St Ste 590, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 315-0101
Westside Medical Associates of Los Angeles99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 103, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 315-0101Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have a good and active life because of Dr. Rajan's care.
About Dr. Vikram Rajan, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
