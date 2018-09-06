See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Georgetown, KY
Dr. Vinod Muniswamy, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vinod Muniswamy, MD

Dr. Vinod Muniswamy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, KY. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Bluegrass Community Hospital and Georgetown Community Hospital.

Dr. Muniswamy works at Central Kentucky Interventionial Pain in Georgetown, KY with other offices in Versailles, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Muniswamy's Office Locations

    Central Kentucky Interventionial Pain
    1140 Lexington Rd Ste 100, Georgetown, KY 40324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 570-3767
    Kentucky Orthopaedics & Spine Pllc
    370 Amsden Ave Ste 503, Versailles, KY 40383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 873-2113

Hospital Affiliations
  • Bluegrass Community Hospital
  • Georgetown Community Hospital

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Morphine Pump Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Torticollis Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spasticity Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    Sep 06, 2018
    Great doctor, if you’re there looking for pills, it isn’t going to happen. He actually cares for his patients and takes the right steps to get you out of pain.
    Brad E. in Georgetown , KY — Sep 06, 2018
    About Dr. Vinod Muniswamy, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu
    • 1891055877
    • University of Kentucky Medical Center
    • Bangalore Med Coll
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Dr. Vinod Muniswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muniswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muniswamy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muniswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muniswamy has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muniswamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Muniswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muniswamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muniswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muniswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

