Dr. Vipul Dua, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (95)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vipul Dua, MD

Dr. Vipul Dua, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.

Dr. Dua works at VIPUL DUA MD LLC in South Windsor, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dua's Office Locations

  1
    Vipul Dua MD LLC
    2800 Tamarack Ave Ste 106, South Windsor, CT 06074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 644-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Manchester Memorial Hospital
  • Rockville General Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance
Hip Sprain
Joint Drainage
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pelvic Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Bicep Repairs
Bone Disorders
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hip Dislocation
Hip Muscle Strain
Humerus Fracture
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Ligament Injuries
Knee Tendinitis
Limb Cramp
MAKOplasty®
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Metatarsal Fracture
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Sports Injuries of the Knee
Tibia Fracture
Toe Fractures
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 05, 2022
    Kevin P — May 05, 2022
    About Dr. Vipul Dua, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1730103862
    Education & Certifications

    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Residency
    • Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Our Lady Of Mercy Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vipul Dua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dua has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dua has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Dua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

