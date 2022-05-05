Overview of Dr. Vipul Dua, MD

Dr. Vipul Dua, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.



Dr. Dua works at VIPUL DUA MD LLC in South Windsor, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.