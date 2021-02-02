Dr. Vivek Goswami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goswami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Goswami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vivek Goswami, MD
Dr. Vivek Goswami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Ross University|Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Northwest.
Dr. Goswami works at
Dr. Goswami's Office Locations
-
1
Austin Heart - RM 620 North5145 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX 78732 Directions (512) 503-5116
-
2
Austin Heart - Research Blvd11149 Research Blvd Ste 125, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (737) 276-4015Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goswami?
Helpful.
About Dr. Vivek Goswami, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1689734113
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri - Columbia School of Medicine|University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
- Southern Illinois University|Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine|Southern Medical Center
- Ross University|Ross University School of Medicine
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goswami has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goswami accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goswami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goswami works at
Dr. Goswami has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goswami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Goswami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goswami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goswami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goswami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.