Dr. Vladimir Liberman, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Vladimir Liberman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vladimir Liberman, DO
Dr. Vladimir Liberman, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Liberman works at
Dr. Liberman's Office Locations
-
1
PRINE Health242 Merrick Rd Ste 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 764-7070Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Bellmore250 Pettit Ave, Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 764-7070
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Liberman?
Very pleased with DR Lieberman and the entire staff. Everyone is so pleasant and friendly. DR Lieberman explained every step of my care perfectly and so I could understand what needed to be done. After my testing was completed it was found that there was no problem and I could just go on with no concern. I highly recommend this practice to anyone who my exhibit symptoms of renal issues
About Dr. Vladimir Liberman, DO
- Nephrology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1780944876
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Binghamton University
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liberman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liberman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liberman works at
Dr. Liberman has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liberman speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Liberman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.