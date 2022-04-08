Overview of Dr. Vladimir Liberman, DO

Dr. Vladimir Liberman, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Liberman works at PRINE Health in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Bellmore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.