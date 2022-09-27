Dr. W Stephen Ku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. W Stephen Ku, MD
Overview of Dr. W Stephen Ku, MD
Dr. W Stephen Ku, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.
Dr. Ku works at
Dr. Ku's Office Locations
North Dallas Eye Associates1850 Lakepointe Dr Ste 200, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 436-5040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
North Dallas Eye Associates6020 W Parker Rd Ste 250, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-5117Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Dallas Eye Associates - Flower Mound2560 Central Park Ave Ste 300, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 355-0194Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Dallas Eye Associates5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 308, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Ku for years-he is a very good doctor and is honest and knowelable-I trust him and he has always answered all my questions and taken excellent care of my eyes!!
About Dr. W Stephen Ku, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Med
- IU Health Methodist
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Washington University, St. Louis
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ku has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ku accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ku works at
Dr. Ku speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Ku. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ku.
