Dr. Waddah Nassar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Nassar works at Summit Family Care West Hefner in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.