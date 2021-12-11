Overview of Dr. Wael Kamel, MD

Dr. Wael Kamel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Kamel works at Neurology Services in Bayside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.