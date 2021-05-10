Overview of Dr. Wallace Chan, MD

Dr. Wallace Chan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greenvale, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Med I Yangon Myanmar and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Chan works at Dilip Patel MD in Greenvale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.