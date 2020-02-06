Dr. Walter McLean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter McLean, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter McLean, MD
Dr. Walter McLean, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Franklin, NC. They completed their fellowship with Bascom-Palmer Eye Hosp|St John Oph Hosp
Dr. McLean works at
Dr. McLean's Office Locations
Asheville Eye Associates - Franklin95 Holly Springs Park Dr, Franklin, NC 28734 Directions (828) 258-1586Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Asheville Eye Associates21 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 258-1586Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
A great person to talk to and explain things
About Dr. Walter McLean, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1124002399
Education & Certifications
- Bascom-Palmer Eye Hosp|St John Oph Hosp
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Roanoke Meml Hosp
- Ophthalmology
Dr. McLean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. McLean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McLean works at
Dr. McLean has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, and more.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. McLean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
