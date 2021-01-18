Overview

Dr. Walter Rucker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Rucker works at Comprehensive Wellness Center in Cleveland, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.