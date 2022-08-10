Dr. Wanda Mott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wanda Mott, MD
Overview of Dr. Wanda Mott, MD
Dr. Wanda Mott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Mott's Office Locations
The Women's Specialists of Houston6651 Main St Ste F1500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 797-1144
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mott is a wonderful physician and she really cares about her patients. I know that she is extremely busy but she doesn't show that in the exam room. She takes her time and explains things in a way that I can understand, answers all my questions and even provides additional educational resources to ensure that I'm informed to make the best decisions about my health. I trust her completely with my health and well- being!
About Dr. Wanda Mott, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1235124546
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Mott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mott has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
