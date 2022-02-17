Overview of Dr. Warren Gardner, MD

Dr. Warren Gardner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Gardner works at Erlanger Orthopaedics in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.