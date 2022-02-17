See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Warren Gardner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Warren Gardner, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Warren Gardner, MD

Dr. Warren Gardner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Gardner works at Erlanger Orthopaedics in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gary Voytik, DO
Dr. Gary Voytik, DO
4.3 (33)
View Profile
Dr. Dale Reed, MD
Dr. Dale Reed, MD
5.0 (59)
View Profile
Dr. Daren Newfield, MD
Dr. Daren Newfield, MD
4.7 (202)
View Profile

Dr. Gardner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UT Erlanger Orthopaedics
    979 E 3rd St Ste C225, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 778-5995

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Femur Fracture
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Femur Fracture
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fracture of Acetabulum Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures of the Periarticular Region Chevron Icon
Complex Long-Bone Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gardner?

    Feb 17, 2022
    I was in a sledding accident and broke both bone's in my lower leg in half. It was an emergency surgery. I have been under his care for 3 months. This Dr. will sit and listen to every question and take time to talk to you. I am so pleased this ended up being my Dr. I could not have asked for a better care. I just want to thank him for being so kind and caring.
    cathy warren — Feb 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Warren Gardner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Warren Gardner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gardner to family and friends

    Dr. Gardner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gardner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Warren Gardner, MD.

    About Dr. Warren Gardner, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831308139
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education and Research Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warren Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gardner works at Erlanger Orthopaedics in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Gardner’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Warren Gardner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.