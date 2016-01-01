Overview of Dr. Wei Tang, MD

Dr. Wei Tang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.



Dr. Tang works at Colon & Rectal Surgical Consultants of North Texas in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.