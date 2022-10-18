See All Gastroenterologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Wendy Ho, MD

Gastroenterology
3.7 (21)
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wendy Ho, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    100 Medical Plz Ste 205, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 206-6279
    Edward Tobinick MD
    100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 205, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 206-6279
    University of California Los Angeles
    757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-9111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Diarrhea

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 18, 2022
    She is just great...she found finally whats going on with my anemia condition....I trust her 100 % I will always back to her....maybe she is not a good listener...it does not mean that she is not the best...
    alvaro ferreira — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Wendy Ho, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750362570
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ho accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ho has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

