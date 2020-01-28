Dr. Wesley Nottage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nottage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Nottage, MD
Dr. Wesley Nottage, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of California-Irvine Medical Center and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
The Sports Clinic Orthopaedic Medical Associates Inc.23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 229, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 581-7001
- 2 24012 Calle de la Plata Ste 320, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 581-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for my new knees they are almost 10 Yrs old and feeling great??
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1235182924
Education & Certifications
- Arthroscopic Surgery Fellowship, Richard O'Connor MD
- U Calif Irvine
- Orange County Medical Center
- University of California-Irvine Medical Center
- University of Redlands
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Nottage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nottage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nottage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nottage has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nottage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nottage. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nottage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nottage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nottage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.