Overview of Dr. Wesley Nottage, MD

Dr. Wesley Nottage, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of California-Irvine Medical Center and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Nottage works at The Sports Clinic in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.