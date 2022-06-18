See All General Dentists in Palm Harbor, FL
Dr. Whitney Gray, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Whitney Gray, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - DDS.

Dr. Gray works at Dental Arts of Palm Harbor in Palm Harbor, FL with other offices in White House, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dental Arts of Palm Harbor
    35691 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 477-4488
    White House Family Dental Care
    1301 US Highway 41 Byp # S, White House, TN 37188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 477-4489
    White House Family Dental Care
    301 White House Xing, White House, TN 37188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 477-4488

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Whitney Gray, DDS

  • Dentistry
  • English
  • Male
  • 1992171888
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - DDS
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Whitney Gray, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

