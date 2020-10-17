Overview of Dr. William Goldstein, MD

Dr. William Goldstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Goldstein works at William S Goldstein MD in Shelby Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.