Overview of Dr. William Hernandez, DPM

Dr. William Hernandez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Hernandez works at Hernandez Podiatry Associates in Bay Shore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.