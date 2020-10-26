Dr. William Jow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Jow, MD
Overview of Dr. William Jow, MD
Dr. William Jow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.
Dr. Jow's Office Locations
Dr. William W Jow, MD723 N Beers St Ste 1F, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 888-0809
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's wonderful, if you can get an appt via his wife, Bridgette. They are always in Florida or leaving for there (like now). Bc they take no insurance, only Medicare, Bridgette said to wait until I go on Medicare. I did this January. Then CoVid hit. I really need him now for a cystoscopy but, Bridgette said they were in Fl (then said leaving for Fl) and that her husband no longer takes female patients. My loss. ??
About Dr. William Jow, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1164424057
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College-Microsurgery & Male Infertility
- Buffalo General Hospital & Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Mount Sinai Med Ctr
- New York University School of Medicine
- Binghamton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jow accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jow has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jow speaks Chinese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.