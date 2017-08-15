Dr. William Langhorne III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langhorne III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Langhorne III, MD
Overview
Dr. William Langhorne III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital.
Locations
Cardiology Consultants1717 N E St Ste 331, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 444-1717
Brewton Medical Center LLC1121 Belleville Ave, Brewton, AL 36426 Directions (251) 809-3180
Gulf Breeze Hospital Clinical Lab1110 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 484-6500
Jay Hospital Inc.14114 Alabama St, Jay, FL 32565 Directions (850) 484-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Jay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
For many years I have trusted my health and that of my wife and son to Dr. Langhorne. Firstly, his training and experience is as good as any you will find and his patient relationship skills make all the difference in the world. World class physician with Pensacola roots.........I have found none better.
About Dr. William Langhorne III, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langhorne III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langhorne III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langhorne III has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langhorne III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Langhorne III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langhorne III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langhorne III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langhorne III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.