Dr. William Olivero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Olivero, MD
Dr. William Olivero, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Port, FL. They completed their fellowship with Barrow Neurological Inst|BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Olivero works at
Dr. Olivero's Office Locations
-
1
North Port2564 Commerce Pkwy # 101, North Port, FL 34289 Directions (941) 269-6707Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Re3 Innovative Neuroscience Institute4012 Sawyer Rd Ste 102, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 269-6706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He comes off as very quiet and not very personable. His bedside manner is not great. However, the man is a genius and really knows his stuff!
About Dr. William Olivero, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1871609669
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Inst|BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center|Saint Francis Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olivero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olivero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olivero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivero.
