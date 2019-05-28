Dr. William Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Segal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Segal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Locations
Princeton Gastroenterology Associates731 Alexander Rd Ste 100, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-1422Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Rsm Psychology Center LLC281 Witherspoon St Ste 230, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-1422
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for 15 years. The office is run well and Dr Segal is very smart, thoughtful, caring and thorough. Many friends who use him agreed with my comments. PJ Princeton
About Dr. William Segal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1881694974
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
