Overview of Dr. William Sonstein, MD

Dr. William Sonstein, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Sonstein works at Neurological Surgery PC in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY and Bethpage, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

