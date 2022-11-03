Dr. William Sonstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Sonstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Sonstein, MD
Dr. William Sonstein, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Sonstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sonstein's Office Locations
-
1
Neurological Surgery PC100 Merrick Rd Ste 128W, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 255-9031Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- 2 600 Northern Blvd Ste 118, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 478-0008
- 3 4230 Hempstead Tpke Ste 4, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 255-9031
-
4
Bethpage4250 Hempstead Tpke Ste 4, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 579-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sonstein?
My initial consultation with Dr. Sonstein was a particularly positive experience. Staff was friendly and organized. The doctor saw me right on schedule. I wasn’t rushed and was able to fully explain history and location of my pain and help doctor gain some insight. After physical exam Dr. pulled up my mri explaining location and cause of nerve pain. He explained the surgery for relief thoroughly and I never felt pressured to schedule surgery immediately. He suggested I continue a more conservative treatment until it was exhausted. I left more informed and with a backup plan for my health.
About Dr. William Sonstein, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1669495305
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonstein works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.