Dr. William Terrell Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (163)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Terrell Jr, MD

Dr. William Terrell Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Terrell Jr works at Pinnacle Orthopedics in Marietta, GA with other offices in Hiram, GA and Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Terrell Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marietta Office
    300 Tower Rd NE Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-5717
  2. 2
    Pinnacle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Specialists LLC
    144 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 4700, Hiram, GA 30141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 453-5717
  3. 3
    1505 Stone Bridge Pkwy Ste 101, Woodstock, GA 30189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 926-6975

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 163 ratings
    Patient Ratings (163)
    5 Star
    (147)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 28, 2022
    Dr. Terrell and his staff are professional and courteous. I was treated like a person and not a number. Dr. Terrell listened to my heath issues with care and concern and made a diagnosis based on cutting edge knowledge in a way I could understand. He also followed up with me after my treatment to make sure that I was doing ok. He truly cares about his patients.
    Pam K — Dec 28, 2022
    About Dr. William Terrell Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Terrell Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terrell Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Terrell Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Terrell Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Terrell Jr has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terrell Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    163 patients have reviewed Dr. Terrell Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terrell Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terrell Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terrell Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

