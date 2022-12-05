Dr. Wilson Szeto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szeto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilson Szeto, MD
Overview of Dr. Wilson Szeto, MD
Dr. Wilson Szeto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Szeto's Office Locations
Penn Prsbytrn Med Ctr Crdvsclr51 N 39th St Ste 2A, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-9595
Clinical Health Care Associates of New Jersey PC1865 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (215) 662-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wilson Szeto, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szeto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szeto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szeto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szeto has seen patients for Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Aortic Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szeto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Szeto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szeto.
