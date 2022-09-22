Overview

Dr. Wojciech Mazur, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Medical Academy Of Poznan Poland and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Margaret Mary Health Main Campus, Mercy Health-West Hospital and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.



Dr. Mazur works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Batesville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Congestive Heart Failure and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.