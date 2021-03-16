Overview of Dr. Won Kim, MD

Dr. Won Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at UCLA Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Brain Surgery and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.