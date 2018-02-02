Overview of Dr. Xingjia Hua, MD

Dr. Xingjia Hua, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / NEW YORK CITY TECHNICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Hua works at Princeton Medical Group P.A. in Plainsboro, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.