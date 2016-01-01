Overview of Dr. Yadyra Rivera, MD

Dr. Yadyra Rivera, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Rivera works at HOLY NAME MEDICAL CENTER in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in West New York, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.