Dr. Tirado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamilet Tirado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yamilet Tirado, MD
Dr. Yamilet Tirado, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Tirado works at
Dr. Tirado's Office Locations
Pediatric Otolaryngology3100 SW 62nd Ave # 122, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (786) 624-3687
Hospital Affiliations
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tirado is an amazing ENT. Words cannot express how grateful I am for her service to my child. My child was diagnosed by Dr. Tirado with a rare condition in the vocal chords called Congenital Webs. After 2 years of searching for answers she came to our rescue. My child has undergone two surgeries for correction and his speech began to sore with just the first procedure. The difference has been commendable! Since then my child has been an ongoing patient and the ease and patience that Dr. Tirado exhibits is truly heart warming. I have since recommended her to friends and family and will continue to do so. Thank you Dr. Tirado for becoming an ENT and helping to treat children! You have made a true impact in our lives. Thanks to your staff as well for helping mom's like me keep it together! :)
About Dr. Yamilet Tirado, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285888396
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Sick Children
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tirado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tirado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tirado works at
Dr. Tirado has seen patients for Tongue-Tie, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tirado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tirado speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tirado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tirado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tirado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tirado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.