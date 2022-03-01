Dr. Abu El-Sameed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yaser Abu El-Sameed, MD
Dr. Yaser Abu El-Sameed, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Bloomington Endoscopy Center LLC550 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 331-3400
IU Health Bloomington2651 E Discovery Pkwy, Bloomington, IN 47408 Directions (812) 331-3400
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Extremely kind, empathetic, and very comforting to me on the day my elderly stepfather passed away from COVID-19 pneumonia. Rare qualities in a physician nowadays, especially with the vast number of critically ill patients in the midst of the pandemic. Dr. El-Sameed went above and beyond, and it was most appreciated. Thank you!
- Pulmonary Disease
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1104950542
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
