Dr. Yasmine Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yasmine Khan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Eastern Connecticut Medical Prf2400 Tamarack Ave Ste 202, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 533-4666
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife's obgyn referred us to Dr.Khan. We had issues finding a doctor quite a while . My wife was able to get the CGM finally and also the Dr. keeps good track of her blood sugar levels. Finally my wife's health is in good hands. The only issue was with the nurse who forgot to refill the prescription for insulin that was requested on March 6th Friday. The entire weekend her sugar levels were up without insulin and she was worried. Hope this doesn't happen again in the future.
About Dr. Yasmine Khan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1972577518
Education & Certifications
- U Ct
- U Ct/John Dempsey-St Francis
- U Ct
- Dow Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.