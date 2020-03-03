Dr. Yaxi Zeng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yaxi Zeng, MD
Overview of Dr. Yaxi Zeng, MD
Dr. Yaxi Zeng, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pearland, TX. They completed their residency with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Dr. Zeng works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zeng's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Pediatric Pulmonary and Sleep Associates - Pearland10223 Broadway St Ste E, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 554-1689Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston1330 Kingwood Dr, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 358-0623Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Douglas M Suell Jr MD7900 Fannin St Ste 3300, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 630-0133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zeng?
Great service thank you for seeing my son
About Dr. Yaxi Zeng, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1083969620
Education & Certifications
- The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- The University Of Texas Medical Branch
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeng works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.