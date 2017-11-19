Overview

Dr. Yazan Alkhouri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roswell, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Eastern New Mexico Medical Center and Lovelace Regional Hospital.



Dr. Alkhouri works at Kymera Independent Physicians in Roswell, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.