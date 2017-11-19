Dr. Yazan Alkhouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alkhouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yazan Alkhouri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roswell, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Eastern New Mexico Medical Center and Lovelace Regional Hospital.
Kymera Independent Physicians Pharmacy400 Military Heights PL, Roswell, NM 88201 Directions (575) 627-9500Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern New Mexico Medical Center
- Lovelace Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
He’s my heart doctor sense 2015, I like him a lot. He’s so caring about what is going on with your health. He takes his time to explain to you everything that you need to know.. I hope he never leaves Norma Carrillo
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Al Bashir Hopital
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Terra Sancta Collage
