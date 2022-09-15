See All Podiatrists in Rockville Centre, NY
Dr. Yehuda Nezaria, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (2)
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yehuda Nezaria, DPM

Dr. Yehuda Nezaria, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nezaria's Office Locations

    2000 N Village Ave Ste 207, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 887-2820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 15, 2022
    Caring, knowledgeable , thorough doctor. Nice office staff. Got me in quick for an appointment.
    I kootz — Sep 15, 2022
    About Dr. Yehuda Nezaria, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1194818880
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nezaria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nezaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nezaria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nezaria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nezaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nezaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

