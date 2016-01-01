Dr. Yelena Amitina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amitina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yelena Amitina, MD
Overview of Dr. Yelena Amitina, MD
Dr. Yelena Amitina, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HAR'KOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Amitina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Amitina's Office Locations
-
1
Queens Family Medical Health and Wellness PC11120 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 261-7600
-
2
Ln. Foot Care PC5444 Little Neck Pkwy, Little Neck, NY 11362 Directions (718) 701-6528
-
3
City Wide Health care Facility201 Kings Hwy, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 621-1811
-
4
Idcc Health Services2846 Stillwell Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (718) 259-6600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amitina?
About Dr. Yelena Amitina, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1548380892
Education & Certifications
- HAR'KOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amitina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amitina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amitina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amitina works at
Dr. Amitina has seen patients for Vertigo and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amitina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amitina speaks Russian.
Dr. Amitina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amitina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amitina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amitina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.