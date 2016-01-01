Overview of Dr. Yelena Amitina, MD

Dr. Yelena Amitina, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HAR'KOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.



Dr. Amitina works at Queens Family Medical Health and Wellness PC in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Little Neck, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.