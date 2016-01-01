Overview of Dr. Yelena Zubatov, MD

Dr. Yelena Zubatov, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Zubatov works at NYU Langone Medical Center in Bronxville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.