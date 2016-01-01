Dr. Yelena Zubatov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zubatov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yelena Zubatov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yelena Zubatov, MD
Dr. Yelena Zubatov, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Zubatov works at
Dr. Zubatov's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Internal Medicine Associates-Bronxvill77 Pondfield Rd, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions (914) 337-4986
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yelena Zubatov, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1639465263
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
