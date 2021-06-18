Overview

Dr. Yolanda Lagunas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Lagunas works at YOLANDA LAGUNAS, MD in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.