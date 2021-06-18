Dr. Yolanda Lagunas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagunas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yolanda Lagunas, MD
Dr. Yolanda Lagunas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Locations
Yolanda Lagunas, MD1724 Weston Brent Ln, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 591-6559
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Lagunas has delivered both my boys and has just been overall amazing. I highly recommend 10/10. Her staff is equally amazing, attentive and knowledgeable. Specially Paola and Virginia who make you feel more than just another patient, and address your concerns thoroughly. I’ve never felt uncomfortable, and Dr Lagunas has always been direct with the information and care she gives (definitely does not beat around the bush.)
About Dr. Yolanda Lagunas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Texas/El Paso
