Dr. Yousong Wang, MD

Rheumatology
4.1 (62)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yousong Wang, MD

Dr. Yousong Wang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plainville, CT. They graduated from Peking U Med Coll, Peking|Peking University Medical College / Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Dr. Wang works at Grove Hill central internal medicine in Plainville, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Wang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Starling Physicians PC
    184 EAST ST, Plainville, CT 06062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 747-0730
  2. 2
    New Britain - Kensington
    300 Kensington Ave, New Britain, CT 06051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 612-0485

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Yousong Wang, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English, Chinese
    • 1023253200
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale U Sch Med
    • Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
    • Peking U Med Coll, Peking|Peking University Medical College / Beijing Medical University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yousong Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

