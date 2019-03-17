Dr. Yu-Jeong Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yu-Jeong Choi, MD
Dr. Yu-Jeong Choi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.
Red Bank Gastroenterology Associates365 Broad St Ste 1W, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 842-4294
- Riverview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Very professional staff and really friendly,they make you feel comfortable and reassured . Dr Choi is probably the nicest doctor I have ever visited,on top of that ,she is an excellent doctor who listens and gives straight answers to any questions. She is very thorough and extremely efficient,I would recommend Dr Choi to anyone !
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choi speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
