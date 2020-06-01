See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Yvonne Wolny, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Yvonne Wolny, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from K Marcinkowski Mc and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Wolny works at Yvonne Wolny MD in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yvonne Wolny MD
    830 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 880-6064

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Yvonne Wolny, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710919782
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    • Stamford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • K Marcinkowski Mc
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yvonne Wolny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolny has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

