Dr. Yvonne Wolny, MD
Overview
Dr. Yvonne Wolny, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from K Marcinkowski Mc and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Wolny works at
Locations
Yvonne Wolny MD830 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614 Directions (773) 880-6064
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Yvonne Wolny, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1710919782
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
- K Marcinkowski Mc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolny accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolny works at
Dr. Wolny has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolny.
