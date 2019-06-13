See All Neurologists in Edinburg, TX
Dr. Zuka Khabbazeh, MD

Neurology
3.1 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zuka Khabbazeh, MD

Dr. Zuka Khabbazeh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.

Dr. Khabbazeh works at Dhr Health Neuroscience Institute Edinburg in Edinburg, TX with other offices in Rio Grande City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Epilepsy and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khabbazeh's Office Locations

    Dhr Health Neuroscience Institute Edinburg
    2821 Michaelangelo Dr Ste 306, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 362-8677
    Renaissance Cardiology Group
    201 N FM 3167 Ste 106, Rio Grande City, TX 78582 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 362-2440
    Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance
    5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 362-8677

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Epilepsy
Dementia
Treatment frequency



Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 13, 2019
    Sucks
    Jun 13, 2019
    About Dr. Zuka Khabbazeh, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1144420266
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • American University of Beirut
    • Neurology
