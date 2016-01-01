See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Emerlinda Sambo, FNP-C

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview of Emerlinda Sambo, FNP-C

Emerlinda Sambo, FNP-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Emerlinda Sambo works at UMC Primary Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Emerlinda Sambo's Office Locations

    University Medical Center of Southern Nevada
    2031 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 (702) 383-2650
    About Emerlinda Sambo, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457785743
