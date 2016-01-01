Erica Dougherty, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Erica Dougherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Erica Dougherty, CRNP
Overview
Erica Dougherty, CRNP is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA.
Erica Dougherty works at
Locations
Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology33 S 9th St Ste 740, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Erica Dougherty, CRNP
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1578169330
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Erica Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Erica Dougherty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Erica Dougherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Erica Dougherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Erica Dougherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.