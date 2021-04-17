See All Dermatologists in Englewood, NJ
Jessica Senge, PA-C

Dermatology
4.6 (25)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jessica Senge, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Englewood, NJ. 

Jessica Senge works at Metro Dermatology Telehealth in Englewood, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Dermatology - Englewood
    500 Grand Ave Ste 201, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 886-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne Treatment
Allergy Testing
Dermal Filler
Acne Treatment
Allergy Testing
Dermal Filler

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 17, 2021
    Jess is extremely professional and knowledgeable. She is so honest i dont feel like I’m just being sold products. She truly cares about my well-being and seems to work very hard.
    Sheri Senge Cunningham — Apr 17, 2021
    About Jessica Senge, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295070035
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jessica Senge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jessica Senge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jessica Senge works at Metro Dermatology Telehealth in Englewood, NJ. View the full address on Jessica Senge’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Jessica Senge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jessica Senge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jessica Senge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jessica Senge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

