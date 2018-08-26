Katie Waller, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katie Waller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katie Waller, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Katie Waller, FNP
Katie Waller, FNP is a Gastroenterology Nurse Practitioner in Woodland, CA.
Katie Waller's Office Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1321 Cottonwood St # 33, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The MOST AMAZING DOCTOR EVER thank you Katie! Her personality is amazing and she actually cares about me :) helped me when no other dr cared to do so. She is truly an angel!
About Katie Waller, FNP
- Gastroenterology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1972971018
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Katie Waller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Katie Waller accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
