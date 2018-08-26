See All Nurse Practitioners in Woodland, CA
Katie Waller, FNP

Gastroenterology (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Katie Waller, FNP

Katie Waller, FNP is a Gastroenterology Nurse Practitioner in Woodland, CA. 

Katie Waller works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katie Waller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1321 Cottonwood St # 33, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Katie Waller, FNP

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1972971018
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

