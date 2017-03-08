Dr. Kevin Harris, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Harris, DNP
Overview of Dr. Kevin Harris, DNP
Dr. Kevin Harris, DNP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH.
Jefferson Behavioral Health System1 Ross Park Blvd, Steubenville, OH 43952 Directions (740) 278-7250
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Kevin Harris, CNP is a complete professional. He has excellent bedside manner and spends as long as necessary with a patient. He has always listened to my questions and concerns carefully. Because he also teaches, scheduling can be an issue, but Dr. Conte is also wonderful.
About Dr. Kevin Harris, DNP
- Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Education & Certifications
- Asbury College, Ky (Ba Biology)
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
