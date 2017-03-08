See All Nurse Practitioners in Steubenville, OH
Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kevin Harris, DNP

Dr. Kevin Harris, DNP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH. 

Dr. Harris works at Jefferson Behavioral Health System in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Trinity Medical Center East
Dr. Harris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Behavioral Health System
    1 Ross Park Blvd, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 278-7250
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Harris, DNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679544910
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Asbury College, Ky (Ba Biology)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Harris, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harris works at Jefferson Behavioral Health System in Steubenville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Harris’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

