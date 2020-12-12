See All Family Doctors in Anchorage, AK
Lindsay Ekiss, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lindsay Ekiss, FNP

Family Medicine
4.7 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lindsay Ekiss, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Walden University and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Lindsay Ekiss works at Alaska Regional Senior Health Clinic in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alaska Regional Senior Health Clinic
    2841 Debarr Rd Ste 23, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 600-4934
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lindsay Ekiss?

    Dec 12, 2020
    As others have said, Lindsay is a great listener and is very knowledgable. What I like best is how she tuned into my history and preferences, and gave respect for 'my take on things' and then reviewed all my concerns with choices on how to proceed.... all in a charming manner, with some humor thrown in. The fact that she cares so much about her elderly patients is heartwarming.
    Mary W LaFever — Dec 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lindsay Ekiss, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lindsay Ekiss, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lindsay Ekiss to family and friends

    Lindsay Ekiss' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lindsay Ekiss

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lindsay Ekiss, FNP.

    About Lindsay Ekiss, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902325558
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Walden University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lindsay Ekiss, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lindsay Ekiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lindsay Ekiss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lindsay Ekiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lindsay Ekiss works at Alaska Regional Senior Health Clinic in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Lindsay Ekiss’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Lindsay Ekiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lindsay Ekiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lindsay Ekiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lindsay Ekiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lindsay Ekiss, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.